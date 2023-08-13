Oppenheimer's Rami Malek seen getting cozy with Emma Corrin amid rumors of split with Lucy Boynton

It appears that Rami Malek from Oppenheimer and Emma Corrin from The Crown are taking their friendship to the next level. The Bohemian Rapsody actor was seen getting cozy with Corrin on what looked like a romantic date night, days after speculations of his breakup with his longtime girlfriend Lucy Boynton. Here's everything we know.

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin dating?

According to Page Six, Corrin and Malek were seen getting affectionate at the Buoy and Oyster restaurant in Margate, England on Friday. After their walk, where they were holding hands, the duo decided to have dinner. Reportedly they kissed and ordered an expensive seafood platter along with two bottles of premium wine, costing around £125. As per a source that spoke to The Sun, the couple were talking to each other very intimately, seemingly unconcerned about being seen. They also turned down fans' photo requests politely.

The inside said, "Rami and Emma just seemed totally besotted with each other and paid no attention to anyone else." These reports come after speculations of Malek's separation from actress Lucy Boynton, who he has been with for around 5 years. Reportedly in July, the actor supposedly arranged for The Crown star to join him in the U.K. to attend a live performance of the iconic Bruce Springsteen in London's Hyde Park. Images obtained by Page Six showed the two engrossed in their conversation during the event, sparking rumors of his separation from Boynton, as he hadn't been publicly seen with her since the BAFTAs in February.

ALSO READ: The Crown is allegedly into chaos as major star refuses to reprise the role in next season

Rami Malek alleged break with Lucy Boynton

The 42-year-old and Boynton had been in a relationship for five years since 2018. An Insider told The Sun that the couple chose to go their separate ways earlier this year, as they naturally grew apart. They were last seen together in February 2023. The insider stated, "Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare. They were together for a long time but had grown apart." According to reports, both of them are now "moving on with their lives and are busy with work."

Meanwhile, the Mr. Robot actor met the 29-year-old on the set of his massive hit Bohemian Rhapsody, while portraying Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin respectively, who coincidently were dating on screen as well.

ALSO READ: The Crown Season 5: Princess Diana's revenge dress and other ICONIC royal family moments in the show