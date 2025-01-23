Oprah Confesses: Weight Loss Medication Made Her Realize the Truth About Thin People and Their 'Willpower'

Oprah Winfrey is reflecting on her weight loss journey aided by Ozempic and Wegovy, revealing how the medications helped her understand the truth behind thin people's eating habits.

In 2023, the media mogul, 70, admitted to using an undisclosed GLP-1, a type 2 diabetes medication that also aids in weight loss, after previously denying similar claims. Oprah, who is now at her goal weight of 160 pounds (72 kg), shared her experience with the GLP-1 while discussing the functions and safety of these drugs with Dr. Ania Jastreboff on the latest episode of her podcast.

“One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people had more willpower,” Winfrey confessed. “They ate better foods. They were able to stick to it longer. They never had a potato chip.”

But once she started on GLP-1, Winfrey realized that what she initially thought was the willpower of healthy, fit-looking people was actually an absence of impulsive hunger thoughts, often referred to as food noise.

Ozempic, Wegovy, and other GLP-1 medications are reported to eradicate food noise, which often leads to overeating and weight gain by reducing cravings.

“And then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1, that they’re not even thinking about it,” Oprah said. “They’re eating when they’re hungry, and they’re stopping when they’re full.”

Winfrey explained that this way of eating doesn’t work when you struggle with obesity, which she views as a disease.

During her sit-down with Dr. Jastreboff, the billionaire also reminisced about her time on TV as a plus-sized person and how her weight became a go-to subject of quips for tabloids and comedians.

“Every week [I was] exploited by the tabloids, anytime any comedian wanted to make fun or make a joke about it, they would make a joke about it. And I accepted it because I thought I deserved it,” she recalled.

But now, Winfrey said she realizes her size did not make her “less than” others and that she deserved better treatment.

