Oprah Winfrey addresses the impact of COVID 19 on social media

Talk show host-producer-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey will be addressing issues affecting the African-American community amid the COVID-19 pandemic as part of her latest TV special.

The upcoming episode of "Oprah Talks COVID-19" will focus on the deadly virus and its impact on "black America", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Winfrey wrote on Twitter: "This coronavirus is shaking up the world. I hope you'll join me to understand why COVID-19 is having such a deadly impact on black America as I speak to leaders in our community and family members who are having to bury their dead alone."

I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up. For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, watch this free AppleTV+ conversation here: https://t.co/n7L6drnpcV — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 2, 2020

During the TV event, which will air on the Oprah Winfrey Network and AppleTV+, Winfrey will sit down with "leaders, doctors, journalists, & real people suffering in this pandemic."

Earlier this month, Winfrey announced she is donating $10 million to aid the fight against the coronavirus.

