Talk show host-producer-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey will be addressing issues affecting the African-American community amid the COVID-19 pandemic as part of her latest TV special.
Oprah Winfrey addresses the impact of COVID 19 on social media
The upcoming episode of "Oprah Talks COVID-19" will focus on the deadly virus and its impact on "black America", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Winfrey wrote on Twitter: "This coronavirus is shaking up the world. I hope you'll join me to understand why COVID-19 is having such a deadly impact on black America as I speak to leaders in our community and family members who are having to bury their dead alone."

During the TV event, which will air on the Oprah Winfrey Network and AppleTV+, Winfrey will sit down with "leaders, doctors, journalists, & real people suffering in this pandemic."

Earlier this month, Winfrey announced she is donating $10 million to aid the fight against the coronavirus.

