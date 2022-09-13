Oprah Winfrey believes after losing the Queen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can make peace with the royals

Healing is on the way. In a recent chat with Extra, via Page Six, the popular show host Oprah Winfrey opened up about her thoughts on the royal family and their recent loss of the Queen. Winfrey talked about how the demise of the Queen is bound to change a few things within the family, her best bet being the reconciliation of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family members.

The show host cited her own experience as she mentioned the recent passing of her father, "This is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking." She then remarked, "Hopefully, there will be that." Winfrey played a huge part in getting across Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's life within the royal family after their marriage. Winfrey's interview with the Sussexes has been labelled a "bombshell" as much unexpected dirt on the royal experience came to the fore.