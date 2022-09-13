Oprah Winfrey believes after losing the Queen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can make peace with the royals
Oprah Winfrey opens up about her take on Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship after the demise of the Queen.
Healing is on the way. In a recent chat with Extra, via Page Six, the popular show host Oprah Winfrey opened up about her thoughts on the royal family and their recent loss of the Queen. Winfrey talked about how the demise of the Queen is bound to change a few things within the family, her best bet being the reconciliation of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family members.
The show host cited her own experience as she mentioned the recent passing of her father, "This is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking." She then remarked, "Hopefully, there will be that." Winfrey played a huge part in getting across Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's life within the royal family after their marriage. Winfrey's interview with the Sussexes has been labelled a "bombshell" as much unexpected dirt on the royal experience came to the fore.
Meanwhile, Winfrey's comment comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited by Prince William and Kate Middleton to Windsor Castle after the Queen's demise. The brothers reunited as they came out of the same car and accompanied each other with their wives to greet the public who had gathered outside the Queen's residence to honour her. This was the first time the brothers were seen together since they last made a public appearance together on Commonwealth Day in March of 2020.
