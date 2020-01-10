Oprah Winfrey denies advising Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their Royal exit: They don’t need my help

Oprah Winfrey says she had nothing to do with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to move away from the Royal family. Read on to know more.

Putting all the rumours to rest, Oprah Winfrey has denied her involvement in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to put some distance between them and the royal family. Following the royal couple’s shocking announcement, a media report claimed that the talk show icon advised the royal couple about stepping back from the British royal family. However, in a statement given to Entertainment Tonight, Oprah asserted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not need her help in figuring out what is best for their them

The television icon also stated that she cares about both and support whatever decisions they make for their family. While denied her involvement in harry and Meghan’s decision, the talk show host has become close to the couple over the years. Oprah even attended the couple’s wedding in 2018 ans is currently working with Prince Harry on a series about mental health, which is scheduled to release this year. In 2019, Oprah voiced her support for the royal couple after Meghan received backlash for violate royal protocol, and praised the former actress for taking bold life choices.

Meghan and Harry took the world by surprise, including the royal family after they announced that they would step back as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent. In a statement posted on the Sussexes' verified Instagram account, the couple announced that they will not be performing any kind of royal duties henceforth. The statement asserted that the couple has made the decision after months of reflection and internal discussions. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.” the statement read.

