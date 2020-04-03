Oprah Winfrey donates whopping USD 10 million to help US fight against COVID 19

Oprah Winfrey has donated USD 10 million to help America fight against Coronavoirus pandemic. Read on to know more.

As people across the world continue to suffer amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic celebrities are joining the battle against COVID -9 in their own way. Oprah Winfrey is the latest billionaire to contribute to the cause. The famous American television personality donated USD 10 million to help her country fight this deadly virus. Oprah announced the news on Twitter and also urged her followers to contribute. “I am donating USD 10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up,” she wrote.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help.” USD 1 Million of this will go to an initiative called America’s Food Fund. This organisation is working on feeding people of the local communities. While the 66-year-old did not mention anything about how she will use the remaining USD 9 million, in her tweet she stated that the money will go to people across the country and especially where she grew up. America recently surged past China and Italy to become the epicentre of the global pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University, in the US about 236,000 people have tested positive for the disease and about 5,600 people lost their lives. This has taken a toll on the country’s financial stability. According to a recent report published by Bloomberg, about 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the week ended March 21. People have been struggling to fulfill their basic necessities. ALSO READ: Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick & Emily Blunt’s A Quiet Place II get new release date amid COVID 19 crisis

