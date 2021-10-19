Oprah Winfrey to interview Adele for CBS concert special One Night Only; See details inside

Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Adele as a part of a two-hour concert special in CBS titled One Night Only. Adele took to her social media platform to announce the date, and as per Page Six, a press release from the network has confirmed the date and the setlist for the event. The event has been scheduled to be held on November 14.

“The special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son,” the press release, via CBS, mentioned, as per Page Six. One Night Only will also feature “an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years.”

The special show is being produced by James Corden and Ben Winston’s Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions. Winfrey’s Harpo Productions is also a part of the show as producer. Taking to her Instagram, Adele confirmed the release date of the concert special with the original poster of the same. “CBS - November 14,” Adele’s post read.

Take a look at the post:

Adele has recently released her single Easy on Me and her studio album 30 is set to release on November 19, 2021. With Easy on Me, fans could appreciate Adele’s powerful vocals once again as she sang about unfulfilled love and heartbreak. The lyrics went like, I had good intentions “Go easy on me, baby/I was still a child/I didn't get the chance to/Feel the world around me/I had no time to choose what I chose to do/So go easy on me.”

