Oprah Winfrey opens up about being sexually assaulted as a child: I didn’t know what was happening to me

In a recent interview, Oprah Winfrey spoke about being a victim of sexual assault when she was 9 years old. Take a look.
Oprah Winfrey appeared on AppleTV+'s “The Me You Can’t See” and opened up about some shocking revelations about her childhood. The 67-year-old burst out in tears as she recalled the horrifying incidents she encountered while growing up. The talk show host opened up about being sexually assaulted by my 19-year-old cousin when she was a child. In the chat, she revealed, “At nine and 10 and 11 and 12 years of age, I was assaulted by my 19-year-old cousin. I didn’t have the foggiest idea what assault was.”

Oprah also explained that she had no idea what was going on with her or what the word ‘sex’ meant. “I had no clue about where children came from,” she added. Oprah said that the incident was something she acknowledged.  She elaborated that the experience told her that a young lady isn’t protected in a world brimming with men. She further explained, “The recounting the story, the having the option to say so anyone can hear, ‘This is what befallen me,’ is urgent.” 

This isn’t the first time Oprah has shared her traumatic experience. In 1986, during an episode on The Oprah Winfrey Show, she said that there is no darker secret than sexual abuse. The same year, she told New York Times that she was hesitant to open up about her experience for quite a while. “I worried about this concern around with me and was reluctant to tell anyone since I thought it was my shortcoming,” she told the outlet.

