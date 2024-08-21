Oprah Winfrey Opens Up About Her Health; Claims She Is At ‘Peace’ Realizing ‘There Isn’t Much Time Left’

Oprah Winfrey is fit as a fiddle at the age of 70. The TV personality celebrated her milestone birthday in January when she dropped a video of herself running on the beach and acquiring a healthy lifestyle. Six months later, The Color Purple star looks fine and is aging well.

The media mogul appeared on the Today Show alongside Al Roker, where Winfrey candidly talked about her age and the lessons learned through life. Meanwhile, Roker, who has joined the actress-producer on the show, revealed that Winfrey has been showing more gratitude now compared to when she was in her 50s and 60s.

In a conversation with the news outlet, the media personality stated, “There is a sense of knowing that there isn’t as much time left, and I am at peace with that knowing.” She said, “There’s a sense of urgency for me about living well.” Winfrey confessed to the show host and the audience that her perspective on life changed after knee surgery in 2021.

While talking to Roker, the TV star said, “I had been becoming more and more debilitated to the point where it was hard to walk down even two steps just to get into the car. You know that pain.” She went on to say, “When I finally went to the knee doctor, I said, ‘I don’t know, is it time?’ He goes, ‘It’s time if you want to continue walking. You like walking? It’s time.’”

Winfrey shared further in the conversation that she had never been through any surgeries and was grateful for the decision she had made. The actress claimed, “I really felt like I'd had a new opportunity to live inside my body in a way that I hadn't been able to for years because of being overweight, and being overweight causes the knees to be even worse.”

Winfrey shared with the audience of the show that there is nothing to be afraid of about aging. Roker added to her comments, saying, “That age brings whoever you are into sharper relief.”

“I think I have just aged into a form of myself that is wiser, that is certainly stronger, that is more vibrant and aware and conscious than I’ve ever been. I don’t feel that my edges are softening,” concluded Winfrey.

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey has got her hands in different fields of media, and has been handling all of them quite well.

