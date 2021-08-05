Oprah Winfrey persuading Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to attend and even present at Emmy Awards 2021?

According to recent reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being persuaded to attend and even present an Emmy Award at next month’s ceremony! An LA-based insider recently spoke to The Sun and said: “The Sussexes are in high demand — it would be their first red carpet appearance since Megxit and their full-time Californian move.”

Their bombshell interview has already been the focus of the show as the duo’s TV tell-all with Oprah Winfrey has been nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. “Oprah is planning to attend the night, which could help get them there,” The Sun’s source said.

The Duchess’ estranged father, Thomas Markle, 77, won three Emmys during his Hollywood career as a lighting director, The Sun noted. As well as the awards show itself, the couple will “certainly” get a “VIP invite” to celebrations thrown later by Netflix, the streaming service they signed one of their many recent big-money deals with. “Netflix knows that shots of them with big Hollywood names would be huge PR,” The Sun’s source said.

It is up against “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman,” “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy,” “United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell” and “Vice.”

At the moment, it is unclear whether the Duke and Duchess will be in attendance in the ceremony being held in September. Currently, the duo is busy celebrating Markle, who turned 40 on Wednesday. Since stepping down as senior royals in January 2020, the couple is living in LA with their son Archie and recently welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in June.

Also Read: Oprah Winfrey REVEALS what made her controversial interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry so 'powerful'