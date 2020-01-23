Oprah Winfrey REACTS to Harry and Meghan's historic decision: I support them 1,000 percent
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's longtime friend and television personality Oprah Winfrey has spoken out and come to their defense. Oprah voiced her support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by saying that she supports them "1,000 percent". The 65-year-old host and her best friend Gayle King revealed their thoughts on Harry and Meghan as they were spotted by a TMZ reporter during a night out in NYC.
When quizzed about what they thought of Harry and Meghan's stand, Oprah told the media outlet, "I support them 1,000 percent. You know why I support them? I support them because I believe, when you have thought about this as long as they have - and even in the Queen's statement she says, 'This has been going on for months' these discussions have been going on for months - and when Harry said in that charity statement the other day ... he had to make the decision to move forward in peace with his new family, who doesn't feel what that takes to make that decision to give up everything you've known your whole life to say I'm going to choose this new life or what I believe to be the truest vision for myself?"
Oprah and Gayle, also added that reports of Queen Elizabeth being blindsided by their decision were 'unfair'. "He did what he needed to do for his family. I don't think anybody has any right to say anything," Oprah concluded.
What do you think of Meghan and Harry's decision to step down? Let us know in the comments below.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
