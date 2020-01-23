Oprah Winfrey REACTS to Harry and Meghan's historic decision: I support them 1,000 percent

The 65-year-old host and her best friend Gayle King revealed their thoughts on Harry and Meghan as they were spotted by a TMZ reporter during a night out in NYC.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's longtime friend and television personality Oprah Winfrey has spoken out and come to their defense. Oprah voiced her support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by saying that she supports them "1,000 percent". The 65-year-old host and her best friend Gayle King revealed their thoughts on Harry and Meghan as they were spotted by a TMZ reporter during a night out in NYC.

When quizzed about what they thought of Harry and Meghan's stand, Oprah told the media outlet, "I support them 1,000 percent. You know why I support them? I support them because I believe, when you have thought about this as long as they have - and even in the Queen's statement she says, 'This has been going on for months' these discussions have been going on for months - and when Harry said in that charity statement the other day ... he had to make the decision to move forward in peace with his new family, who doesn't feel what that takes to make that decision to give up everything you've known your whole life to say I'm going to choose this new life or what I believe to be the truest vision for myself?"

Oprah and Gayle, also added that reports of Queen Elizabeth being blindsided by their decision were 'unfair'. "He did what he needed to do for his family. I don't think anybody has any right to say anything," Oprah concluded.

