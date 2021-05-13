Oprah Winfrey REVEALS an awkward question from a celebrity interview that still makes her 'cringe'

Oprah Winfrey recently revealed in an interview, one of her most awkward interview moments and why it still haunts her.

Oprah Winfrey is known for being an excellent interviewer and in her illustrious talk show career, she has interviewed some of the biggest celebrities. Recently as she appeared on Rob Lowe's Literally podcast. Winfrey recalled one of the interview moments that still makes her "cringe." The television icon spoke about interviewing a "big celebrity" and then asking her a question that made her uncomfortable and stated that it still haunts her.

Oprah and Lowe were discussing late-night talk show hosts and how they conduct celebrity interviews when the topic of Burt Reynolds came about. It was then that Oprah revealed she had a "Burt Reynolds story." Winfrey then recalled the incident when she younger and was interviewing Sally Field.

Field had extensively worked with Burt Reynolds and also dated him for several years as per E! Recalling how the interview went south after Oprah's awkward question, she said, "My big mistake: I asked her, 'Does Burt sleep with his toupee on?'" Revealing why she had to ask that question, Winfrey said, "I even say now, I cringe to even think that I asked that question. But I asked it because the producers are like, 'You have to ask, you have to ask, you have to ask. That's what everybody wants to know'", via E!

Further adding as to why she believes asking that question was the biggest mistake, Oprah quipped, "And so I asked it, and she went cold on me. She shut down, and I could not get in again."

Recently, Oprah was in the news for two of her explosive interviews, one with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry where they spoke about their royal family exit and more and another with actor Elliot Page, who indulged in a tell-all relating to his journey of coming out as a trans man.

