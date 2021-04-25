Oprah Winfrey REVEALS what made her controversial interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry so 'powerful'

In a recent interview, Oprah Winfrey spoke candidly about how she had "no idea" the "reverberating impact" Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview has had and continues to have.

It's been a while since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were at their 'bombshell after bombshell' best during the controversial Oprah interview titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. However, there's still plenty of spotlight continuing to shine on that candid chat which saw some shocking royal family revelations coming out in the open. During a recent appearance on The Nancy O'Dell Channel on talkshoplive, Oprah Winfrey shared her thoughts on what made the interview so "powerful."

"What makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful as they were... The reason the interview was what it was was because they answered the way they did," Winfrey applauded Meghan and Harry. Moreover, Winfrey confessed that she "was surprised" about Meghan "going all the way" with her racist claims against the royal family. For the unversed, The Duchess of Sussex had revealed that there were concerns and conversations about how dark her and Harry's son Archie's skin might be when he's born, particularly from an important 'undisclosed' royal family member.

Oprah recalled, "I was surprised. What? You're going there? You're going all the way there?" Winfrey further admitted that she had "no idea" the "reverberating impact" Meghan and Harry's interview has had and continues to have. The 67-year-old media mogul also confessed that she did a lot of preparation for the interview and disclosed that while she usually meets with her interviewees prior to their taped interview, such was not the case for Meghan and Harry. Oprah may not have met the couple before their interview but she did text them saying: "Intention is very important to me. Tell me what your intention is so that we can be aligned in our goal."

"Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible," Winfrey elaborated.

ALSO READ: Suicidal thoughts, Archie's skin tone; 5 bombshell statements during Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's interview

What did you think about Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Here are some MUST KNOW facts about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's controversial Oprah interview: Which royal family members did not make the racist remark about Archie's skin tone? Prince Harry revealed to Oprah Winfrey that the racist remark about Archie's skin tone was not made by Queen Elizabeth or the late Prince Philip. Which royal family member made Meghan Markle cry before her and Prince Harry's royal wedding? According to Meghan Markle, it was Kate Middleton, who made her cry before her and Prince Harry's wedding and not the other way around. Which royal family member didn't pick Prince Harry's calls for a while after stepping back from his senior royal role? It was Prince Harry's father Prince Charles, who stopped speaking to his son for a time. What did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal about their second baby during the interview? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared that they will be welcoming their second child, a baby girl, in summertime.

Share your comment ×