Oprah Winfrey says she only has 3 TRUE friends despite close celeb connections; SEE who made the list

TV personality and icon Oprah Winfrey recently opened up about her closes friends and her circle is surprisingly small! While making an appearance on Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, the 67-year-old talk show host revealed that she only has three close friends despite being fast friends with major world leaders and celebrities!

While chatting on the podcast, Oprah said: “I don’t have a lot of friends. I never really expanded that circle until recently. You know, I had become friends with a couple of people in my later adult life in the past five years. I don’t have a lot of friends. Everybody knows Gayle [King]."

While naming her second friend, Oprah said, “I first met Maria Shriver in the bathroom [while working at] WJZ-TV early in the morning. I was coming in to do the morning cut-ins and she was doing evening magazine and had been up all night. [She] was in the bathroom, literally, splashing water on her face, and we started a conversation. I forever think that that was, like, a divine moment that happened because she was one of my true, grounded friendships that carried me through my entire career. Gayle and Maria, I met around the same time; Gayle and I [have been friends for] 42 years, Maria and I [have also been friends for] 42 years.”

While naming her third bestie, Oprah named her personal trainer Bob Greene. Oprah wrote the foreword to Bob‘s 2008 book The Best Life Diet and said, “Bob Greene was the answer to my prayers. When I first met Bob at that last-ditch-effort spa in Colorado, I thought for sure he was judging and labelling me as I had already judged and labelled myself — fat and out of control. Bob, it turned out, wasn’t judging me at all. He really understood.”

