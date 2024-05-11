Oprah Winfrey Says Sorry For Being A 'Participate' In 'Diet Culture'; Deets Inside

Oprah Winfrey is taking accountability for not being fully honest with her viewers and fans. The TV personality spoke about how she “regrets” giving her audience this advice for losing weight.

She admitted to being an active participant in the “diet culture.” Here’s what the star said about the decisions she has made about weight loss.

Oprah Winfrey regrets participating in diet culture

Oprah Winfrey came clean in a recent interview about how she regrets her past choices. The TV show host recalled how she was dieting constantly. “I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture,” she revealed. She admits that she often spoke about it through various mediums including her show and magazines.

The 70-year-old admits being a “major contributor” to the culture. “I cannot tell you how many weight-loss shows and makeovers I have done, and they have been a staple since I’ve been working in television,” she added.

The one moment in her career that Oprah regrets took place on The Oprah Winfrey Show. On the show, she had brought in a wagon full of fat. The fat represented how much weight she had lost through a rigorous liquid fast. The liquid fast required her to go on a liquids-only diet that lasted for months.

The star admitted that this incident turned out to be one of her “biggest regrets.” Oprah revealed exactly why she regretted this choice. “It sent a message that starving yourself with a liquid diet — it set a standard for people watching that I nor anybody else could uphold,” she told People Magazine.

Oprah Winfrey on WeightWatchers

Oprah Winfrey appeared on a YouTube special with WeightWatchers. Other celebrities including Rebel Wilson, Amber Riley, and Busy Philipps as well as WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani appeared on the special alongside her.

The special focused on educating people about how the brand had shifted its focus from dieting. They were now promoting losing weight with the help of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. WeightWatchers now identifies itself as a weight-health company.

Oprah along with the other stars spoke about how there’s no shame getting medical help to lose weight. The group also emphasized the importance of body positivity. In December 2023, Oprah admitted to losing 40 pounds through weight loss medication.

