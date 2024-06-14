Oprah Winfrey Shares Health Update After Stomach Virus Diagnosis; Says She Was In 'Emergency Room'

On Tuesday, Oprah Winfrey Failed to Appear on CBS Mornings Due to a Trip to the Emergency Room. She was supposed to join her close friend, Gayle King, and unveil her new book club selection; however, she fell into severe dehydration due to suffering from a stomach infection.

Health scare details

Winfrey’s colleague on CBS Mornings initially broke the news. According to her, Winfrey had eaten something that affected her stomach so badly. “She had some kind of stomach thing—stomach flu—stuff was coming out of both ends,” King emphasized. For dehydration, Winfrey was given an intravenous solution but not admitted to the hospital; she is now at home getting some rest.

King later called back Oprah using FaceTime and cleared things up between them. “I never said you were hospitalized,” said King. “I was in the emergency room, I was so dehydrated,” confirmed Winfrey who also mentioned that she had a dry mouth and could hardly retain water hence ended up visiting the ER.

On the mend

Winfrey said that she was not fully fit for a plane ride when she was asked about why she couldn’t travel for the show. Nevertheless, she further told fans that though feeling better she hadn’t fully recovered yet. She added that “I’m on my way to 100 [%].”

Advertisement

Since the virus she caught is very contagious, she urged everyone to be cautious and wash their hands regularly. Her family also got sick with this same bug (5 people). The medical practitioner cautioned against touching doorknobs or any other objects because of the virus.

Gratitude for concern

Both King and Winfrey thanked fans for their concern.“Everybody I’ve ever known who has access to my email has called me to say, ‘Are you alright?’ Thanks!” joshed Winfrey while laughing whereas King contributed: “This is Oprah’s ‘I’m alright’ face.”

It is really great to hear that Oprah will soon be healthy again; so that she can get back on the front side of the cameras.

ALSO READ: Gayle King Hilariously Puts Oprah Winfrey's Health Update on a Shirt; See Here