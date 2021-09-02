Oprah Winfrey SLAMMED by THIS celebrity over ‘being pals’ with Harvey Weinstein; Latter calls her ‘fake’

Scream actress Rose McGowan recently shamed icon, Oprah Winfrey, very publicly! Over the weekend, Rose, 47, took to Twitter and got candid about her mistrust for the 67-year-old TV mogul, while including a photo of Oprah kissing disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein on the cheek, which was taken at the 2014 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

Along with the photograph, she wrote: “I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard.” Rose tweeted. For the unversed, years ago, Oprah was friends with Harvey before his sexual misconduct was brought to light. Rose has previously accused Harvey of raping her.

If you didn’t know, Weinstein was indicted on rape and criminal sexual act charges in Manhattan. He has maintained that he engaged only in consensual sexual activity. After being found guilty in early 2020, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison. (He has filed an appeal asking that the conviction be reversed.)

Rose‘s recent tweet comes in the light of an old interview between Oprah and Dolly Parton being resurfaced online. In the clip, Oprah can be seen bringing up Dolly‘s plastic surgery and her battle with depression. Many believed that Oprah brought up these topics in order to try and “embarrass” Dolly.

