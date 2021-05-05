Oprah Winfrey was 'more nervous than anything' before Elliot Page interview because of THIS reason

Oprah Winfrey opened up about the homework she did ahead of Elliot Page's interview so as to educate herself and everyone else about trans issues.

Oprah Winfrey has interviewed quite possibly every major celebrity. After her explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah recently sat down for interaction with Elliot Page. The interview had some major emotional moments as Page opened up about his journey towards finally coming out as a transgender man. Winfrey recently opened up about how she prepared for Page's interview and admitted to being extremely nervous.

It was revealed by Oprah during her interaction with Nick Adams, GLAAD's director of transgender representation for Oprah Daily that she underwent a lot of preparation for Page's interview. Winfrey wanted to be more aware of transgender rights issues before speaking with the Umbrella Academy star.

Winfrey opened up about the research she did ahead of the interview which included speaking with the GLAAD director and also watching the documentary Disclosure, produced by Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox, who is known to shed light on problematic depictions of transgender characters onscreen.

Oprah during her interaction with GLAAD director Nick Adams added that she wanted to get things right and do her homework before the interview "to help everybody else do better."

Oprah and Elliot's conversation turned out to be an emotional one with Page getting teary-eyed as he spoke about his transitioning process and his moment of joy after top surgery. Winfrey is known for being a sensitive interviewee and hence her interview Page is expected to set an example for raising awareness and educating the audiences about trans issues.

