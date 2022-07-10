Oprah Winfrey's father Vernon Winfrey passes away at 88

On Saturday, the famous show host Oprah Winfrey took to social media and announced the death of her father Vernon Winfrey. The latter passed away at the age of 88 this Friday a week after his family had honoured his life in a celebration. On the 4th of July, Oprah posted a video of herself surprising her father with a gathering in his backyard.

At this time, the cause of Vernon's demise is still unknown though it is clear that he had been ill for a while now. In her announcement on Instagram, Oprah unloaded a video of her father from the surprise gathering as he sits listening to a melodious performance by Wintley Phipps. Attached to the video of Vernon, Oprah wrote, "Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak."

She continued, "Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath." Oprah went on to add, "We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing. That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts." For those unversed, Vernon was a barber and businessman from Nashville. He was the owner of Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop for more that 50 years. After losing her mother Vernita Lee in 2018 at the age of 83, Oprah has now lost her father four years after.

Rest in peace Vernon Winfrey.