Opus Trailer: Ayo Edebiri Goes Undercover To Investigate Creepy Celebrity Cult After Pop Star's Sudden Reappearance

The trailer for the horror musical Opus just dropped, showing Ayo Edebiri on a mission to expose the dark side of Hollywood. The trailer starts with The Bear actress discussing the reappearance of a pop star, Moretti, who had been missing for decades.

In the film directed by Mark Anthony Green, Edebiri plays Ariel, a young magazine writer who finds herself investigating a celebrity cult. She receives an anonymous invitation to a listening party for Moretti’s new album.

"Mr. Moretti will be playing the greatest album of modern times...future times, all the times, really," Tony Hale's character says in the trailer.

She joins the pop star’s associates on a private jet along with one of her colleagues, played by Murray Bartlett. “It will be an absolute honor to spend this weekend with you,” one of the hosts tells Barlett and Edebiri as the latter jots down “creepy greeter” in her diary.

She meets some of the renowned faces from the TV industry, including Clara, the “most hated sex symbol” on television. When they finally reach the location, it gives the appearance of a cult with everyone dressed in blue uniform eating blue food.

The star of the listening party, Moretti, addresses the crowd as if they were his blind followers. Ariel (Edebiri) grows suspicious as a series of creepy incidents start to occur. "Is this not alarming to you?" she asks someone in the trailer.

Advertisement

"A young writer is invited to the remote compound of a legendary pop star who mysteriously disappeared thirty years ago. Surrounded by the star's cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan," says the official synopsis.

In addition to Edebiri, the cast includes Stephanie Suganami, Tatanka Means, Juliette Lewis, John Malkovich, Bartlett, and others.

2024 has been a great year for Edebri as she earned acclaim not only for her breakout role in The Bear but also for her performance in Bottoms, Theater Camp, Inside Out 2, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Opus will be released in theaters on 14 March 2025.