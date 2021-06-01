Orange Is the New Black alum Laverne Cox reflects on being a trans actor; Recalls how she almost quit acting

Orange Is the New Black alum Laverne Cox recently opened up about the time when she almost gave up her acting career and went back to graduate school.

Netflix's Orange Is the New Black star and trans actor Laverne Cox recently opened up about the road to stardom. While talking to Cynthia Nixon, Ilene Chaiken, Jason Collins and Adam Rippon moderated by Gio Benitez in Paley Center's Pride Month programming via People, the star recalled how she almost quit acting before she was cast in Orange Is the New Black. "In the fall of 2012 we started shooting this show and I was just so happy to have a job; I was in rent arrears on my apartment, I had rolled back rent and I was in all kinds of debt and I was going to give up acting actually, a few months before I booked Orange," Cox, 48, recalled. "I had turned 40 that year and had a breakout moment and I was in debt and things weren't going the way I hoped they would."

Cox was originally planning on moving back to finish graduate school. "I was just devastated by turning 40 and my life was kind of in shambles, like, financially, and I had worked and trained a lot and my dream of being a working actress had not come to fruition," she says. "I was just like, 'I've got to do something else. Who do I think I am? I'm a Black trans woman — no one's ever done this before, let me go and do something, have a real job or something.'"

Cox continued, "So I was going to go to grad school. I was studying for the GRE and then the audition for Orange happened and I didn't go to grad school — Orange turned out to be my grad school." If you didn’t know, her role on OITNB made Cox the first trans woman of colour to have a leading role on a mainstream scripted series and the first openly trans actress to be nominated for a primetime acting Emmy. "It changed everything," she says. "I have a career now that I always dreamed about because of that show, and what's really beautiful about Orange is, I had writing and storylines that I had dreamed about."

