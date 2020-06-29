Orange Is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling comes out; Marks Pride weekend & confirms she's dating Emily Ritz

Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling came out and confirmed her relationship with Emily Ritz by posting a romantic photo to celebrate Pride. Read on to know more.

Taylor Schilling, who plays Piper Chapman on the Netflix’s popular prison drama series Orange Is The New Black, confirmed that she is dating visual artist Emily Ritz. She marked the Pride weekend by sharing a romantic photo with her girlfriend. The picture features the two cuddling up in the fog and it was shared by Ritz on her Instagram page. Schilling reposted the picture on her Instagram story and made their relationship social media official.

"I couldn't be more proud to be by your side @tayjschilling, Happy Pride!", Ritz wrote on the photo with hearts and rainbow emojis. While sharing the picture on her story, Schilling reposted the picture about an hour later and added six red emojis. According to Just Jared, the couple met through mutual friends and instantly felt a connection. Their relationship turned romantic last year. Even though people kept on raising questions over Schilling's sexuality, the actress always kept her private life under tight wraps.

Check out the photo here:

“I've had very serious relationships with lots of people, and I'm a very expansive human. There’s no part of me that can be put under a label. I really don't fit into a box, that's too reductive. I've had wonderful relationships. I've had a lot of love, and I don't have any qualms about where it comes from,” she told Evening Standard magazine in May 2017.

The 35-year-old actress also extended her support for Pride and the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement by posting a tribute to late activist Marsha P. Johnson, who passed away in 1992. “Here because of women like you. Happy Pride my friends [rainbow and heart emojis] #happypride #marshapjohnson #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #loveislove,” she wrote sharing a picture of Johnson.

Share your comment ×