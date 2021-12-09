Orange is the New Black star Jackie Cruz announces she is expecting twins with husband Fernando Garcia

Jackie Cruz is getting set to start a new chapter in her life: parenthood. The 35-year-old former Orange Is the New Black actor is expecting twins, a boy and a girl, with husband Fernando Garcia.

"It's been a wonderful pregnancy, honestly," she told PEOPLE exclusively. "I've been working on it for a few years. I've had some issues with fertility." While it was crucial for Cruz and Garcia to attempt to conceive naturally at first, the actress admits she wasn't fully sold on the idea at first. "Going to doctors, they want you to take all this medicine. My husband, he's really into just being natural and believing that you can do it," she says. "I was against it. I was like, 'No, I want this now.' But he was like, 'No, come on. Give your body a chance. This is what the woman is made for.'

However, The pair, who got married in August 2020, finally departed Los Angeles for Garcia's home country of Mexico to "detox a little bit and get away from all the stress." Cruz was pregnant at the point, but she "didn't know" at the time. Interestingly, Cruz is now six months pregnant, and revealed she has never felt more "sexy."

Meanwhile, while her little boy and girl are due in early 2022, the singer, who plans to birth her twins naturally, knows she wants four children in all. As for what she's most nervous about with her twins, she jokes, "I'm scared they're gonna be bad like me."