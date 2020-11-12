Original Bachelorette Trista Sutter reveals SHOCKING details about her televised 2003 wedding

Trista Sutter the first Bachelorette, recently revealed shocking details about her televised wedding in 2003. Scroll down to read what she said.

It's been almost 17 years since Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter tied the knot in a televised ceremony. However, the original Bachelorette still remembers her wedding like it was yesterday. The season one star looked back at the major moment during the November 10 episode of the LadyGang podcast. While the event seemed like something out of a fairy tale, Trista revealed it wasn't all rosy. Like many couples, Trista and Ryan experienced their fair share of pre-wedding stress. It also didn't help that they were being followed by cameras and that her runner-up Charlie Maher basically served as the host of the wedding, which she now admits was "a little awkward."

"They came to us and they said to us, 'Do you want us to be in your face all day long—all day?' And we were like, 'No, of course not,'" Trista recalled. She later added, "They were like, 'If you don't want us around all day long, then you're going to have to have Charlie be the commentator or the correspondent.'" She also said she and Ryan had "a really big fight" over the guest list. "We were super limited in the number," said the 48-year-old celebrity. "We wanted to have more. We took over a resort in Palm Springs. But, because it was a television thing, it was all the ABC execs. It was all the Telepictures or Warner Horizon people. And so, we were limited in the numbers. My dad's remarried, so I kind of have a little extra family in there. The only people that really we had a—not a problem with, because they had to be there—were just the execs."

But that's not all. When asked if she felt like her season was highly produced, Trista claimed there was some wedding drama involving a misplaced binder. "At our wedding, maybe actually it was at our bachelor/bachelorette party, one of the producers left their binder out—like they forgot their binder somewhere," she said. "And one of the people who were at the bachelor/bachelorette party picked it up and gave it to us. And it had, like, their characters, like the storylines for every person." So, what did this alleged information entail? "They had all of our friends who were invited to the bachelor/bachelorette parties," Trista continued. "They had, you know, all of their bios and, you know, probably some stuff that they interviewed about. And then, I think they had, like, titles, like maybe like the villain or the sweetheart."

However, Trista argued, "that's TV." "That's what they have to do," she added. "The editors need to know who these people are and be able to pull, you know, certain clips from their ITMs or, you know, whatever. So, it's a TV show. It's always going to be a TV show. It's getting more of a TV show, I feel, like compared to how it was, you know, back in the day." Still, Trista made it clear that her big day was great. "There's no way in hell I ever would have been able to have the kind of wedding, even a fraction of the kind of wedding, that I had on my own," she said earlier in the episode. "I wanted to save my parents a s--t ton of money. And we got to take over an entire resort. So, it was super fun."

