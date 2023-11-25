Original members of Destiny's Child; exploring their life and career amid Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour movie

After selling over 60 million records worldwide, Destiny's Child became one of the most successful girl groups of all time in pop culture history. As the group released the first two of their five studio albums, Destiny's Child and The Writing on the Wall, it became the talk of the town, as it had some of the biggest pop stars of the generation.

The American R&B girl group comprised lead singer Beyoncé Knowles, alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The original members also consisted of LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett, and Farrah Franklin, who ended up on very different paths after their time with the band.

Beyoncé reunites with her former Destiny's Child bandmates in Renaissance world tour movie

At Macy's recent Thanksgiving Day Parade, Beyoncé unveiled the brand new trailer for her highly anticipated concert film, RENAISSANCE. The 42-year-old pop star is seen reuniting with her former collaborators in a blink-and-you'll-miss moment as at 40 seconds into the clip, a black-and-white video plays that shows Beyoncé in a black hoodie, hugging LaTavia Roberson as Kelly Rowland is seen to the other side in an embrace with LeToya Luckett. Later in the video, Michelle Williams, who joined the all-girls group, is also captured in the middle, watching the women reunite.

Along with the former bandmates, Kendrick Lamar , Megan Thee Stallion, Diana Ross, and more are seen in the trailer as the hype is for real. With the new movie, Beyoncé is ready to take audiences on a remarkable ride through her world, sharing not only her musical genius but also her personal reflections.

Who were the original members of Destiny's Child?

The American R&B girl group was formed in Houston in 1990 under the name Girl's Tyme, and the original lineup consisted of Beyoncé, Roberson, Rowland, Támar Davis, and sisters Nikki and Nina Taylor. The six artists even competed on Star Search but lost the talent show. Later, they changed their name to Destiny and were signed to Elektra Records, but dropped several months later before they even had a chance to release an album.

In 1996, Beyoncé's father Mathew, who was also managing the group, secured the foursome a deal with Columbia Records, and Destiny's Child was born. What led to their success was their self-titled debut album, which was released in February 1998 and included the hit single No, No, No Part 2.

After years, they came together again in the studio in 2004 to record their fourth and final album, Destiny Fulfilled, which included the singles Lose My Breath, Soldier, Girl and Cater 2 U. Unfortunately for the fans, the group announced their split in 2005, saying in a statement that they wanted to leave "on a high note, united in our friendship and filled with an overwhelming gratitude for our music, our fans and each other."

