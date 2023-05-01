Orlando Bloom boasts about his ‘Girl’ Katy Perry’s performance at King Charles’ coronation; DEETS inside

Orlando Bloom is all praises for partner Katy Perry ahead of her performance at the King Charle’s coronation concert. The actor, whose upcoming movie, “Gran Turismo '', is set to release in August this year, bragged about his girl Katy’s forthcoming performance. In an interview, he said, "My girl's gonna be singing, that's fun," He further added, "I'm not gonna make it there, sadly, but she's representing, which is cool. She does those big, historical things. It's wonderful. She sang for the president, too, you know?" He continued, "Who's left?" "Maybe the pope." He is all geared up to cheer for his lady love from afar.

When will the coronation concert take place?

The star-studded coronation concert will take place a day after King Charles and Queen Camilla are officially crowned at Westminster Abbey. On May 7, Perry will perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony alongside fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie. The 38-year-old singer ‘Katy’ and 73-year-old, ‘Richie’, are both American Idol judges who have known the British family for many years. The ‘I Kissed A Girl’ singer has been an ambassador for The British Asian Trust since 2020. This trust has been co-founded by Prince Charles to fight poverty and improve lives in South Asia.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship so far

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met each other at a gathering in 2016. After dating for a while, the two parted ways in 2017, but remained friends. They began dating again and later got engaged in 2019. Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child Daisy Dove Bloom, who was born in August 2020. Katy Perry expressed her desire to have more children with Orlando Bloom in 2022. Orlando Bloom discussed his difficulties in his relationship with the 'Fireworks' singer in February 2023.

