Orlando Bloom can’t wait to embrace fatherhood; Shares sweet post for pregnant fiancé Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom can’t wait to be a father. He shared the sweetest post for his pregnant fiancé Katy Perry. Check it out.

Orlando Bloom is all set to embrace fatherhood and can’t stop gushing about his pregnant fiancé Katy Perry and his unborn baby. Just days after Katy announced her pregnancy, her 43-year-old fiancé shared the sweetest post for her. Bloom posted a picture of the 35-year-old singer proudly flaunting her baby bump on his Instagram account and wrote, “My babies blooming.” He also added a heart emoji in his caption. Shortly after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section and congratulated him and Katy.

Many Hollywood stars, including Millie Bobby Brown, Naomi Campbell and Charlie Pluth also congratulated the couple. Katy surprised the world when she announced her pregnancy through her latest music video earlier this week. In her latest interview, Katy opened up about her relationship with her baby daddy Orlando and how they are just like any other couple out there. The singer said he always brings out the best in her. While the two are head over heels in love with each other, during her interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, Katy asserted that they do have disagreements and clash of opinions from time to time.

Check out the post here:

However, Katy also mentioned that the friction between the two always leads to something meaningful and breeds "a lot of light.” Katy and Orlando first sparked romance rumours when in January 2016 when they were spotted flirting with each other. Later the same year, they made their relationship red carpet official at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2017, it was reported that they had called it quits, however, the breakup did not last long and they were back together later the same year. The actor finally popped the big question in 2019 and Katy said yes. ALSO READ: Katy Perry REVEALS there is ‘friction’ between her and Fiancé Orlando Bloom; Days after announcing pregnancy

Read More