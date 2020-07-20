  1. Home
Orlando Bloom describes the search for his lost dog Mighty as a ‘waking nightmare’: I feel powerless

Orlando Bloom took to Instagram to express despair over the search for his lost dog Mighty, who has been missing since Wednesday. The heartbreaking post sheds light on how the tragic incident has left the actor shattered.
Orlando Bloom is praying for his lost dog Mighty’s safe return home. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star shared a heartfelt post through his Instagram on Sunday, expressing that he feels "powerless" since Mighty went missing. "I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open," Bloom captioned a slideshow of pics of himself with Mighty. "The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare."

 

"I feel powerless, maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times," he added. Bloom continued, urging fans to "cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love." 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend,'" Bloom shared. "I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family⁣," the heartbroken actor concluded. 

 

Bloom first revealed that his and Perry's miniature poodle was missing last Wednesday via Instagram. Bloom stated that Mighty had gone missing in Montecito, California, where he and Katy Perry are currently preparing to welcome their first child together. The couple also parents another dog, Nugget. The celebs' beloved pooches are frequently featured on their social media. Katy, who is currently pregnant with the pair's first child, has yet to comment publicly on Mighty going missing.

