Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood and other celebrities pay tribute to Ian Holm

Actor Orlando Bloom has paid tribute to his "Lord Of The Rings" co-star Ian Holm, who passed away following a battle with Parkinson's disease.

Bloom, who essayed the role of Legolas in the fantasy franchise, took to Instagram to mourn the loss, and shared a touching message about the star, who played Bilbo Baggins in the franchise," reports dailymail.co.uk.

"We lost a legend today. He played one of the smallest of characters in our film 'Lord Of the Rings' but he was always a giant to me," wrote Bloom along with a picture of Holm

.

Actor Elijah Wood, who portrayed Bilbo's nephew Frodo, also paid tribute to the late actor.

Sharing an image of the actor in character on Twitter, the actor, 39, described Holm as a 'brilliant and vibrant' person.

He wrote: "So sad to hear that the singular, brilliant and vibrant, Sir Ian Holm has passed. Farewell, uncle."

So sad to hear that the singular, brilliant and vibrant, Sir Ian Holm has passed. Farewell, uncle. pic.twitter.com/q9RBKT3hBC — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 19, 2020

Dominic Monaghan, who played hobbit Merry Brandybuck in the iconic trilogy, also paid tribute to Holm on social media, calling him a "magical man" to work with.

"Off to the Grey Havens goes dear Ian Holm. Pete Jackson said he was the best actor he had ever worked with. I studied him whenever I could. On set and off it, he was a magical man. So sweet. So full of twinkle. So GOOD at it all. Namarie Uncle Bilbo xoxo," Monaghan wrote along with a still from "The Return Of The King".

Holm, 88, passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family and carer following his battle with Parkinsons, his agent said.

In a statement, his agent said: "He was a genius of stage and screen, winning multiple awards and loved by directors, audiences and his colleagues alike. His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye. Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely."

Also Read The Lord of the Rings fame Ian Holm leaves for his heavenly abode aged 88

Share your comment ×