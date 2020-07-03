Orlando Bloom is ‘excited’ for his soon to be born baby with Katy Perry; Says 'It's a magical time'

Orlando Bloom is counting down the days until he and Katy Perry welcome their baby girl. The actor gushed about Perry and their future baby on Good Morning America. Read ahead for the full chat.

Orlando Bloom recently expressed his excitement for his soon-to-be-born daughter with singer Katy Perry. “I'm excited," he gushed on Thursday on the show, Good Morning America. He said, “It's a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like.” Bloom, 43, added that he’s happily anticipating “those quiet times at home, just you and the family and the little one, and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture this little life into the world.”

Late nights will also not faze the actor as he said, "I'm really looking forward to those very late nights where I'll probably be getting up and doing a breastfeeding-bottle-thing, because I won't be, obviously, breastfeeding". "I'm looking forward to that because I love those quiet times when the world feels like it's asleep and you've got a sleeping baby in your arms," Bloom continued.

Orlando has been over the moon about Katy's pregnancy. For Mother’s Day, Bloom shared a sweet message for his fiancée Katy Perry. “Happy days to all the mums out there and to my marvelous mamma to be,” he wrote alongside a video of Perry, 35, dancing while he had whipped cream on his face. This will be Katy Perry’s first child; Bloom is a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also shared a touching message for his dad on Father’s Day, Colin Stone, for teaching him how to be a good dad. “You’ve taught me wisdom, kindness & compassion and what it means to be someone people can depend on. Lessons I will continue to do my best to share with my boy and the lil girl to come,” Bloom wrote.

