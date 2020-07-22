Orlando Bloom gets a tattoo in honour of his dog Mighty’s passing: He was more than a companion

Orlando Bloom recently confirmed through a moving post on Instagram that his missing dog Mighty has passed away. The heartbroken actor mourned the loss of his beloved pup by getting a tattoo in his honour.

Orlando Bloom confirmed that his dog Mighty has passed away after being missing for a week. Today morning, the 43-year-old actor shared a tribute to his late pup on Instagram and added a video of his new tattoo that he got in honour of his beloved pet. The new tattoo includes the dog's name with an ace of spades symbol enclosed in a heart.

"Mighty’s on the other side now," Bloom began the emotional caption. "After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day, we found his collar," the heartbroken actor wrote.

"I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing," he continued. "I left no stone unturned, crawled through all the manholes, under the roads, searched every backyard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well." The actor said he feels "grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion."

"I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every backyard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond," wrote Bloom. "He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART, my little fellow, A spade’s."

Bloom also thanked his neighbours and community members for "allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks." He also showed appreciation for Dog Days Search & Rescue, a Simi Valley, California–based group who helped in the search. "It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times," he wrote. "To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven-sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother."

ALSO READ Orlando Bloom requests the public to help as his dog Mighty goes missing: My heart is broken

Share your comment ×