Orlando Bloom gives an honest reply when asked about his sex life with partner Katy Perry.

Last year, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom became parents as they welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are soaking in parenthood and enjoying it every step of the way, but goes without saying that the couple's quality time may not be the same. Last year, Katy and Orlando became parents as they welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020 and looks it has impacted some of their priorities. In a recent candid interview with The Guardian, the 44-year-old actor was asked about his sex life and Orlando was quite honest.

Turns out, the actor admitted that he and the singer don't enjoy many intimate moments as they'd like. During the interview, Orlando was asked, "How often do you have sex?". Replying, the actor honestly said, "Not enough—we just had a baby, though." While baby priorities have trumped Katy and Orlando's relationship, the couple are enjoying some relaxing time as they are in Hawaii.

This is not the first time Bloom has addressed his intimate moments. Back in March 2020, he had revealed to the Sunday Times that he abstained from sex for six months until meeting Katy Perry. "I was going to do three months, but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself," Orlando had revealed at the time.

Most recently, Orlando and Katy sparked marriage rumours when the couple were snapped by the paparazzi in Hawaii. The singer was seen sporting a gold ring on her wedding ring finger.

