Orlando Bloom is all praise for Katy Perry; Pays tribute to his fiancé with a heartfelt note

Katy Perry, the celebrated American singer-songwriter won millions of hearts recently, with her power packed performance at King Charles III's coronation concert. The pop star, who looked like a million bucks in the custom-made gold metallic gown by Vivienne Westwood, left the entire crowd extremely excited. The American Idol judge performed some of her biggest hit numbers, including 'Roar' and 'Firework' at the concert, and her performance videos from the coronation concert are now going viral on the internet.

Orlando Bloom pays tribute to Katy Perry with an Instagram post

The singer-songwriter's longtime partner Orlando Bloom, who was super proud of his fiance after her coronation concert, took to his official Instagram page and paid tribute to her with a rare post. "Immensely proud of you my my love. You always bring the light," wrote Bloom, who also shared Katy Perry's stunning picture from the concert, along with a click of the stadium, with the 'Roar' firework (a lion's face) on the sky. Perry, who was overwhelmed by her fiance's romantic gesture, commented on his post: "Our light (black heart)."

The pop star had shared the pictures from her coronation performance on her official Instagram handle, along with a caption that has an American Idol connection. "My #idol set is a little different today," Katy Perry wrote in her post. Orlando Bloom, on the other hand, commented on her post: "So Proud (red heart emoji)." The lovely couple's adorable PDA is now winning the hearts of their fans and followers.

Check out Orlando Bloom's Instagram post, below:

About Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship

For the unversed, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party. The couple immediately hit it off as friends and started dating the same year. They called it quits after dating each other for a year but reconciled later. Katy and Orlando got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove on August 26, 2020, amid the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Katy Perry pay tribute to Princess Diana with her outfit choices at King Charles’ coronation?