Orlando Bloom only has 'oat milk' on his mind while Katy Perry drops stunning looks from American Idol

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are enjoying their new parenthood phase but looks like the Pirates Of The Carribean actor has too many to-do lists on the home front to check. Recently, Katy Perry who returned as a judge on American Idol, dropped a stunning photo of herself. The picture was quite different from her usual look as the singer donned a black hair wig and donned an animal print outfit.

With her eye makeup and gold coloured accessories on point, Katy looked all things stunning. She captioned the photo, "roaring into the top 16 with vibes tonight, don’t forget to watch then vote! #americanidol." While fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with amazing comments on how good Katy looked, her partner Orlando Bloom had something else on his mind.

Taking to the comments section, Orlando commented, "Baby we're all out of oat milk." The comment definitely cracked up a few fans and some even offered to send oat milk over. "We’ve got three left over cases," wrote one fan while another wrote, " I laughed so hard my stomach hurts!"

Take a look at Katy Perry's photo and Orlando Bloom's comment on it: Just a few weeks ago, Orlando Bloom gave an honest reply when asked about his sex life since welcoming a baby. During The Guardian interview, Orlando was asked, "How often do you have sex?". Replying, the actor honestly said, "Not enough—we just had a baby, though."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom became parents as they welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

