Orlando Bloom posts a love filled birthday tribute for Katy Perry: I'll celebrate you today and everyday

Published on Oct 26, 2021 04:46 PM IST  |  3.9K
   
Orlando Bloom Instagram
Orlando Bloom wishes fiance Katy Perry on her birthday with a sweet post.
Advertisement

Katy Perry celebrated her birthday on October 25 and as the singer turned 37, she received a special wish from her fiance Orlando Bloom who shared a lovely photo of the duo from the bash. The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram to drop the sweetest message for Katy on her birthday as he confessed his love for her along with an adorable snap. 

Orlando shared a sweet candid snap of the duo on Instagram where Katy is seen sporting a 'birthday girl' headband and wrote, "We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you." The sweet photo showed Bloom adorably holding the singer close as they ringed in her 37th birthday together. 

Recently, the actor also showed off how he's being the "dad of the year" to Perry and his daughter Daisy Dove as he shared a video of himself working hard to decorate the little one's room.

Check out Orlando Bloom's post here:

Katy and Orlando's romance has been an exciting one. The couple first started dating in early 2016 but split in February 2017.  They later reconciled in April 2018, and Bloom later popped the big question in a romantic Valentine's Day proposal in 2019. Perry and Bloom then welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove on August 26, 2020. 

Katy and Orlando are known to express their love for each other openly and are often seen sharing adorable social media exchanges. In an interview, Perry had gushed about her relationship with Bloom calling it "solid."

ALSO READ: Orlando Bloom takes on dad duties as he decorates daughter Daisy Dove's room; See video

Advertisement

Credits: Instagram/Orlando Bloom


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹299.00 (89%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Deep Bass, 20hrs Playtime With Case, Ergonomic Sweatproof Earbuds, Noise Isolation, Voice Assistance - (green)

Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Dee...

₹1,018.00
₹2,499.00 (59%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
20w 20 Watt 7mm Hot Melt Glue Gun With On Off Switch And Led Indicator (free 10 Transparent Glue Sticks)

20w 20 Watt 7mm Hot Melt Glue Gun With On Off Switch And Led Indicator (free 10 ...

₹209.00
₹999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
View All