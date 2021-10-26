Orlando Bloom posts a love filled birthday tribute for Katy Perry: I'll celebrate you today and everyday

Katy Perry celebrated her birthday on October 25 and as the singer turned 37, she received a special wish from her fiance Orlando Bloom who shared a lovely photo of the duo from the bash. The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram to drop the sweetest message for Katy on her birthday as he confessed his love for her along with an adorable snap.

Orlando shared a sweet candid snap of the duo on Instagram where Katy is seen sporting a 'birthday girl' headband and wrote, "We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you." The sweet photo showed Bloom adorably holding the singer close as they ringed in her 37th birthday together.

Recently, the actor also showed off how he's being the "dad of the year" to Perry and his daughter Daisy Dove as he shared a video of himself working hard to decorate the little one's room.

Check out Orlando Bloom's post here:

Katy and Orlando's romance has been an exciting one. The couple first started dating in early 2016 but split in February 2017. They later reconciled in April 2018, and Bloom later popped the big question in a romantic Valentine's Day proposal in 2019. Perry and Bloom then welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove on August 26, 2020.

Katy and Orlando are known to express their love for each other openly and are often seen sharing adorable social media exchanges. In an interview, Perry had gushed about her relationship with Bloom calling it "solid."

