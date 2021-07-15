  1. Home
Orlando Bloom REACTS to ex Miranda Kerr & fiancee Katy Perry hanging out together; Says ‘You 2 are the cutest’

Orlando Bloom recently weighed in on his ex Miranda Kerr hanging out with his fiance Katy Perry. Scroll down to see what he had to say.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2021 12:14 am
Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr is on pretty good terms with current partner Katy Perry! The 38-year-old model and Kora Organics founder and 36-year-old Fireworks singer recently met up for a yoga event held by Miranda’s Kora Organics, which Katy promptly promoted on her Instagram. “Spent me [sic] #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr,” Katy captioned the video which she shared on IG.

 

She then added that it was the “first time I did yoga since being preggers… let’s just say I enjoyed Shavasana okkkk.” Orlando Bloom, who was previously married to Miranda and is now engaged to Katy, even left a cute comment on Katy’s video. “You two are the cutest. I mist all the fun,” he wrote in a play-on-words.

 

If you aren't aware, Miranda and Bloom got engaged in 2010 and were married the very same year, with their son, Flynn, born the following January. However, just a couple of years later, Bloom and Kerr announced their separation, finalizing their divorce in 2013 just months after revealing their shocking split to the world. 

 

Now, Orlando is engaged to Katy, whom he started dating in 2016. The duo reportedly broke up, but then got back together, and became engaged in 2019. The duo welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. On the other hand, Miranda Kerr has been married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel since 2017 with whom she has two children.

 

Also Read: Miranda Kerr REVEALS why she feels 'so happy' ex Orlando Bloom found Katy Perry & it has to do with their son

Credits :Getty Images, Instagram

