Orlando Bloom Reacts to Keira Knightley’s Mixed Feelings About Her Pirates of the Caribbean Experience

Orlando Bloom has responded to Keira Knightley's latest comments about Pirates of the Caribbean, where she suggested that she had complicated feelings for the movie franchise.

Bloom tells Entertainment Weekly that the Disney blockbuster series marked a moment in time that feels almost like ancient history. Bloom is thankful for the experience but can see why Knightley wouldn't want to revisit it.

He said, "It was such a huge moment in time that it is almost like. It feels almost like another lifetime now. But it certainly was unique and, you know, I’m always grateful."

Bloom and Knightley appeared in almost all of the Pirates movies alongside Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow. The duo first starred in The Curse of the Black Pearl, released on July 9, 2003, followed by Dead Man's Chest, which arrived on July 7, 2006, and At World's End, released on May 25, 2007.

Bloom took on the role of Will Turner once again in a cameo in 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales along with Knightley's Elizabeth Swann. Sharing his thoughts on Knightley's statements about being "seen as sh--t" after doing the Pirates movies, Bloom said he understood her grounds.

Speaking about Knightley's latest comments, Bloom added that he found her work great and that his time with the franchise did not leave him with much bad to say about it.

He told the outlet, "I definitely understand where Keira was coming from, and she does wonderful things. I have a lot of positive takeaways."

Keira Knightley previously reflected on the feeling that Pirates both made and broke her in the same breath, explaining how while those films brought her Oscar-nominated roles, they also spawned harsh criticism. Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom had nothing but gratitude for the films.