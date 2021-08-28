Orlando Bloom recalls 'escaping death' after 1998 spinal injury in a throwback post; Ex Miranda Kerr REACTS

Orlando Bloom took to Instagram to share a post on being grateful for having a healthy life as he recalled his near-death experience. Bloom revealed how he escaped death and paralysis after a 1998 spinal injury with a throwback photo. Reacting to his post about recovering and carrying on, ex Miranda Kerr left a comment saying she was "proud" of him.

Orlando Bloom recently took to Instagram to share an old photo of himself that showed him riding a bicycle whilst wearing a back brace. Sharing more about the incident, Bloom in his captions mentioned how escaped death as he said, "That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3months after I fell 3floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis…grateful everyday for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now)."

The actor received several comments from fans who called him an inspiration for rising back up after such a harrowing incident. Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr also left a comment saying, "So proud of you" along with a heart emoji.

Check out Orlando Bloom's post here:

Also Orlando's fiance, Katy Perry shared a sweet comment confessing her love for him and said, "I love you."

Katy and Orlando recently ringed in their daughter, Daisy's first birthday. Bloom had taken to his Instagram stories to share a post showing off the decorations at Daisy's bash and wrote, "The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child."Also, Katy had penned an emotional note for her daughter on social media as she wrote, "1 year ago today is the day my life began."

