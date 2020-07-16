Orlando Bloom requests the public to help as his dog Mighty goes missing: My heart is broken

On Wednesday, Orlando Bloom took to Instagram to report the dog he shares with Katy Perry is missing in Montecito, California. Bloom shared multiple pictures of Mighty as the actor prayed for the pup’s safe return home.

Orlando Bloom is asking for the public's help after his and Katy Perry's beloved dog went missing. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to report Mighty is nowhere to be found in Montecito, California, where the couple shares a home. "MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito, California," Bloom captioned a series of photos of the poodle. "He is chipped and his collar has a number to call-–if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don't add insult to injury."

Orlando and Katy also share an identical poodle named Nugget. The celebs' beloved pooches are frequently featured on their social media. Katy, who is currently pregnant with the pair's first child, has yet to comment publicly on Mighty going missing. This news received responses from Orlando's famous friends who expressed their support in the comments section of his Instagram post. "Oh I'm so so sorry, I can't imagine the pain you're going through. Mighty must and will be found!!," Helena Christensen wrote.

Recently, Katy Perry who is only has a few weeks due, shared how she's glad that Orlando Bloom already has experience as a parent to his nine-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, who he has with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Katy first confirmed the couple’s pregnancy with a Never Worn White MV. In April, it was revealed to the couple that they will be having a baby girl during a gender reveal party.

