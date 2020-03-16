Orlando Bloom REVEALS he might put his and Katy Perry’s wedding ‘on ice’ amid Coronavirus crisis

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Orlando Bloom revealed that he might postpone his and Katy Perry’s wedding amid Coronavirus crisis. Read on to know more.

The ongoing Coronavirus crisis might take a toll on his and his pregnant fiancé Katy Perry’s wedding. During his latest interview with The Times UK, the 43-year-old actor revealed that he might postpone the wedding because of the outbreak. Noting that they will have to travel for the wedding, the actor said he does not want anyone to feel uncomfortable. Bloom proposed Perry on Valentine's Day 2019 and despite their busy work schedule, the two have been planning a wedding ever since.

In another interview with The Sunday Times, via Entertainment Tonight, the actor revealed that he decided to be celibate for six whole months before he met Perry at Golden Globes 2016 and fell in love with the 35-year-old singer. He asserted that his close friend and surfer Laird Hamilton advised him to go celibate. "Laird said, 'If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out.' It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, 'Who am I going to meet?' I was suddenly, like, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.'"

Meanwhile, just like a lot of other celebrities, the two have socially isolated themselves amid the Coronavirus outbreak. To stop the Pandemic from becoming a global crisis, the governments and health experts across the world are advising people to limit social contact and self-quarantine. According to the latest report by Al Jazeera, the infection, which originated in China, has infected 153,000 globally and killed about 5,800 people.

