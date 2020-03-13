Orlando Bloom rushes back to The US to be with Katy Perry for self quarantine against Coronavirus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Orlando Bloom heads back to The US for self-quarantine in order to prevent Coronavirus after being in the Czech Republic capital, Prague for his series Carnival Row.

Orlando Bloom is rushing back to The US for self-quarantine against the Coronavirus. Fiance Katy Perry too cut down her tour and left Australia recently after having been locked down for 24 hours in a hotel room in Sydney as the news of Coronavirus outbreak intensified over the last two days. Katy Perry was in Australia for an event. Reportedly, she cancelled her further plans and stayed indoors for a day after which she fled from Australia.

Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom's work trip to the Czech Republic also shortened down owing to Coronavirus scare. The actor had been shooting for his Amazon series Carnival Row in Prague. However, like many other shows and films, the production on Orlando Bloom's Carnival Row has been suspended until further notice. Since Coronavirus has created a havoc in Europe, the actor is rushing back home to be with pregnant fiance Katy Perry. US President Donald Trump has also enforced travel restrictions on 26 European countries, including the Czech Republic.

Orlando Bloom took to his Instagram handle and informed his fans, "It’s farewell from us as we go home to be quarantined,” Orlando Bloom, 43, said on his Instagram Stories while on the set of Carnival Row in the Czech Republic. We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before they quarantine. Stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe. A few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy.

