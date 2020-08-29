Orlando Bloom’s ex wife Miranda Kerr REACTS to his & Katy Perry’s baby news

Since Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s baby girl was born, wishes have been coming in to congratulate the couple. Orlando’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr also had something to say to the joyful arrival. Check out what she said below.

Former VS model Miranda Kerr has issued a reaction to her ex-husband Orlando Bloom‘s baby news. If you don’t know, Orlando and his fiancee Katy Perry welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom earlier this week and they announced the news on Instagram. We haven’t seen a photo of Daisy‘s face yet, but we hope to see one soon if the parents choose to share!

Miranda congratulated the couple by posting a comment on Orlando‘s latest post which announces the baby news. In her comment, Miranda said: “I’m so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her.” In case you didn't know, Orlando and Miranda shared a nine-year-old son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, from their three years being married.

Miranda has always been vocal about her support to Katy and Orlando. In a recent interview, she had some really nice things to say about Katy. “I really respect her,” Miranda told Us Weekly of Katy at the Kora Organics Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum launch in Los Angeles in February.

