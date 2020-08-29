Orlando Bloom’s ex wife Miranda Kerr REACTS to his & Katy Perry’s baby news
Former VS model Miranda Kerr has issued a reaction to her ex-husband Orlando Bloom‘s baby news. If you don’t know, Orlando and his fiancee Katy Perry welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom earlier this week and they announced the news on Instagram. We haven’t seen a photo of Daisy‘s face yet, but we hope to see one soon if the parents choose to share!
Miranda congratulated the couple by posting a comment on Orlando‘s latest post which announces the baby news. In her comment, Miranda said: “I’m so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her.” In case you didn't know, Orlando and Miranda shared a nine-year-old son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, from their three years being married.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your heart can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Miranda has always been vocal about her support to Katy and Orlando. In a recent interview, she had some really nice things to say about Katy. “I really respect her,” Miranda told Us Weekly of Katy at the Kora Organics Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum launch in Los Angeles in February.
