Orlando Bloom shared a romantic photo with Katy after saying relationships can be “very hard”

Looks like Orlando Bloom is now doing some damage control after getting candid about his relationship with his life partner and their baby’s mother Katy. The actor confessed that life with the pop star can get really tough as the two are in very different pools. Following this, the 46-year-old actor shared a romantic picture with Katy Perry on Instagram on Tuesday. In that post, Orlando is holding hands with Katy while the two are looking at the camera and smiling. Not just that, he captioned that picture as “My” along with a heart emoji and added the hashtag #lockwithlove in the description.

As soon as he shared this picture on Instagram, fans started pouring love on the couple. One fan commented – “I love you two, you deserve all the happiness in the world” while another said - “what a beautiful couple! God bless your love”; a third one wrote, “pure love, you both look amazing and just…happy.”