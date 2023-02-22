Orlando Bloom shared a romantic photo with Katy after saying relationships can be “very hard”
After admitting that relationships can be “really challenging”, Orlando Bloom tries to cover up things by posting a sweet hand-holding picture with Katy.
Looks like Orlando Bloom is now doing some damage control after getting candid about his relationship with his life partner and their baby’s mother Katy. The actor confessed that life with the pop star can get really tough as the two are in very different pools. Following this, the 46-year-old actor shared a romantic picture with Katy Perry on Instagram on Tuesday. In that post, Orlando is holding hands with Katy while the two are looking at the camera and smiling. Not just that, he captioned that picture as “My” along with a heart emoji and added the hashtag #lockwithlove in the description.
As soon as he shared this picture on Instagram, fans started pouring love on the couple. One fan commented – “I love you two, you deserve all the happiness in the world” while another said - “what a beautiful couple! God bless your love”; a third one wrote, “pure love, you both look amazing and just…happy.”
Katy Perry was looking breath-taking in a lovely low-cult gold dress. She paired it with stylish earrings and a beautiful gold bracelet while Orlando was wearing a white shirt. The actor shared this post with his 6.5 million followers on Instagram.
Orlando Bloom on his relationship with Katy
The “Pirates of the Caribbean’ star got real about his relationship with Katy Perry only days before sharing this romantic post on Instagram. He said in an interview that his girlfriend Katy gets really stressed sometimes about work. He admitted that their relationship gets “really challenging” at times due to the difference in their jobs.
When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom start dating?
The duo first met at the Golden Globes awards and fell in love with each other in 2016. Katy and Orlando split in 2017, but again started dating the following year. The pair got engaged in 2019 on Valentine’s Day and welcomed their first daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in 2020.
