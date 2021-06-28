Orlando Bloom shares a glimpse of 'Family Love' with Katy Perry and son Flynn with a heartwarming photo

Over the weekend, Orlando Bloom took to social media to share a super sweet family photo featuring Katy Perry and son Flynn. Check it out.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's family is growing! No, we don't mean literally but increasing bountifully by love. The couple, who welcomed their 10-month-old daughter Daisy Dove last year, also are parents to Orlando's son Flynn. With the newest arrival in the family, looks like the couple have spent more time as a family than ever and grown closer. Over the weekend, Orlando took to social media to share a super sweet family photo.

In the picture, the actor can be seen walking in the center with his son Flynn on one side and Katy Perry on the other. The trio walked hand-in-hand with each other as they took a stroll in a beautiful park. With their backs facing towards the camera, Orlando captioned the photo, "Family Love," with a heart emoji.

The heartwarming photo definitely delighted many fans as they took to comments section to drop some love. "Cutest family ever," wrote one fan. While another commented, "Best family ever."

Check out Orlando Bloom's latest photo:

While Katy and Orlando are parents to daughter Daisy Dove, the actor co-parents son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. In an interview last month, Kerr told WSJ Magazine, "I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing."

