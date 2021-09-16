Orlando Bloom SHARES video of him fearlessly paddle boarding next to great white shark; WATCH

Orlando Bloom bravely paddleboarded near a huge great white shark – and survived to share the tale. “Paddle Boarding With Great Whites,” the 44-year-old actor captioned a video of the terrifying encounter on Tuesday, adding, “When fear becomes your friend and @themalibuartist captures the moment.”

Check out his video here:

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor was seen paddling in the water as the scary, dark silhouette of a great white lurked just underneath him and at times alongside him in the video. Bloom donned no safety gear and went shirtless while participating in the hazardous aquatic sport, proudly showing off his lean body. However, as per Daily Mail, he made sure to tag Gauna, a local photographer who rose to social media popularity for his amazing sunset pictures near Malibu, only to get immersed in the world of sharks in the past year.

However, Orlando, who previously paddleboarded naked with then-girlfriend and now fiance Katy Perry, was familiar with the soft-top board, and a few fans pointed out that the 'crazy' footage reminded them of another at-sea experience from his past.

Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry initially started dating in 2016 before breaking up, only to renew their relationship in 2018. They announced their engagement in early 2019 after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor proposed on a helicopter flight, which his ladylove subsequently described as a "very James Bond gesture." Daisy was born in August 2020, one year after he and the 36-year-old singer got engaged. Orlando also shares a 10-year-old son named Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

ALSO READ:Katy Perry REMINISCES her European holiday as she shares sweet snaps with fiance Orlando Bloom; SEE POST