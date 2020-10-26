Orlando Bloom surprises Katy Perry with funny 36th birthday wish from Borat; Shares romantic snaps of the pair

Orlando Bloom took to Instagram to celebrate his ladylove Katy Perry's 36th birthday with a surprise wish from Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen). Check out the hilarious video as well as Bloom and Perry's gorgeous photos shared on IG below.

2020 has been a dream year for Katy Perry as she not only released her sixth studio album Smile but also welcomed her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom on August 26; a daughter who the couple named Daisy Dove Bloom. The Teenage Dream singer celebrated her 36th birthday yesterday, i.e. October 25, 2020, and taking to Instagram was Bloom who shared some romantic snaps of the couple along with a very special wish by a 'surprise someone.'

It was Sacha Baron Cohen's infamous alter-ego Borat who hilariously wished Perry on her birthday while talking about how Orlando 'blooms.' Borat quipped, "Jak sie masz [How are you in Polish], Katy Pepsi. I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports. But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out. He have a very good one. It must be nice to see Orlando 'Bloom.' You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake." Cohen was referring to when Orlando went paddleboarding without any clothes on in 2016.

"@katyperry your dream come true birthday message, my love, HAPPY BIRTHDAY @boratsagdiyev," Bloom joked in his caption as he shared Borat's video on IG while the birthday girl shared the video as well and wrote as her caption, "omg @orlandobloom."

Orlando also shared some romantic snaps of the gorgeous couple, from their vacation to Egypt and more. "Happy Birthday my love. Oh, the places we’ll go," the 43-year-old actor wrote to his ladylove.

Check out Orlando's Instagram posts featuring Borat's epic birthday wish to Katy Perry and the couple's stunning photos along with the birthday girl's reaction below:

We adore this couple and how! Also, where do we sign up to get a customised birthday wish from Borat?!

