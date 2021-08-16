Orlando Bloom tags Katy Perry in an NSFW photo as he shares a post on his skinny dipping adventure

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are one couple who love to poke fun at one another especially in their social media exchanges. In his recent post, Orlando tagged his fiance in an NSFW image as he shared a post from his skinny dipping adventure. Bloom tagged Perry on a peach emoji while sharing a nude photo of himself causing a social media stir.

The 44-year-old on Sunday shared a series of pictures and a video of himself enjoying a dip in the water. Bloom captioned the photo with three sweat emojis. In the post, he shared several photos including one where he was seen flaunting his perfect physique. In the video, Orlando could be seen doing a backstroke in the water.

Although it was the third photo that caught everyone's attention considering Bloom shared an NSFW image where he was seen showing off his bare backside. While Bloom put up a peach emoji to hide his backside, to poke fun at his fiance, he tagged Katy on the peach emoji.

Orlando's post received a lot of responses from his friends from the industry including a "peachy" comment from Roma Downey and also a string of sign of horn emojis from actor Josh Brolin.

The actor's recent NSFW image also reminded several fans of his previous viral photos from 2016 where Orlando was clicked paddle-boarding naked in Italy with Katy Perry. While Katy is yet to respond to Orlando's latest photo, we bet the Roar singer will have a sassy response for his peach emoji tag.

