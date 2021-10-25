Orlando Bloom takes on dad duties as he decorates daughter Daisy Dove's room; See video

Orlando Bloom recently took to Instagram to give a glimpse of his fun dad duties. On Sunday, Orlando posted a video that showed him decorating the bedroom of his 13-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove whom he shares with fiancée Katy Perry. The sweet video took us BTS into little Daisy's room with a cute yellow painted wall along with flower patterns.

In the video, Bloom was seen putting together the furniture and other items in his daughter's room and at one point, the actor also slipped into a shirtless avatar as he worked hard on the DIY projects for the room. Fans were left stunned looking at Bloom's chiselled body in the video. Also, the person filming the video could be heard calling Bloom "dad of the year" in the clip.

Orlando shared the sweet video on his Instagram feed without any caption and merely added emojis. The video showcases Bloom looking for something as the camera pans at wooden beams, and instruction manuals around him. The actor at one point even looks directly into the camera and says, "Let's do it! Stars, they're just like us!"

Check out Orlando Bloom's post here:

Bloom and Katy Perry's daughter, Daisy Dove turned 1 in August this year. The couple celebrated her first birthday in the sweetest way and the Lord of the Rings actor also took to Instagram to honour her by sharing a sweet story as he wrote a heartfelt message for his daughter saying, " "The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child."

