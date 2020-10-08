  1. Home
Orlando Bloom talks about parenting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show; REVEALS baby Daisy has Katy Perry’s blue eyes

Orlando Bloom recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and chatted about his experience being a new parent with Katy Perry to their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. Scroll down to see what he said.
Orlando Bloom is opening up about life at home with newborn baby Daisy and wife Katy Perry! The 43-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (October 7). During his appearance, Orlando opened up about his newborn and revealed who she resembles in their family. 

 

“It was funny because when she first came out I was like, ‘Oh, it’s me! It’s a mini-me’! And then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect,” he explained. He also talked about being a “baby whisperer,” chanting mantras to Daisy and shared she’s now sleeping through the night. 

 

In case you missed it, in late August, Orlando and Katy revealed that they had welcomed baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom. In a heartwarming statement to UNICEF, the couple began, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter." Katy and Orlando acknowledged how they're lucky to have a peaceful birthing experience as not everyone is able to have that. Sharing some hard-hitting facts, the couple noted how there's a shortage of healthcare workers while every eleven seconds, a pregnant woman or newborn dies from preventable causes. Due to COVID-19, many newborn lives are at risk because of lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that can prevent diseases which breaks Perry and Bloom's hearts as parents to a newborn. The pair empathised with struggling parents then more than ever.

 

Credits :The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Getty Images

