Orlando Bloom was CELIBATE for 6 months before meeting Katy Perry: Enjoyed relating to feminine within myself

Orlando Bloom revealed in an interview that he had gone celibate for six months, before meeting fiancée and singer Katy Perry, on the advice of his close friend and surfer Laird Hamilton. Read below to know more about why the Carnival Row star took such a drastic decision.

Katy Perry made the happy announcement very recently of her pregnancy with fiance Orlando Bloom. It will be summer 2020 when Katy and Orlando will welcome their first child. The couple, who have been an on-again, off-again couple since 2016 got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019 and are now stronger than ever! But, did you know, Orlando had decided to be celibate for six whole months before he met Katy at Golden Globes 2016? Well, this revelation is indeed true as said by Bloom himself in an interview with The Sunday Times, via Entertainment Tonight.

The 43-year-old actor, who was earlier married to Miranda Kerr and has a nine-year-old son Flynn Bloom, revealed that it was his close friend and surfer Laird Hamilton who advised him to go celibate. The conversation took place when Orlando told Laird that he wasn't happy in life. "Laird said, 'If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out.' It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, 'Who am I going to meet?' I was suddenly, like, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.'"

While initially, Bloom had decided to go celibate for three months, he continued on as he enjoyed the way her relating to won and the "feminine" within himself.

Moreover, while talking candidly about his 35-year-old fiancée, the Carnival Row star gushed, "She's amazing at arranging things. My son put it so well. I asked, 'What's it like with Mum and her husband [Evan Spiegel]? How's it different to us?' He smiled. 'You're the fun couple.'"

